A high school teacher in Cape Breton has elected trial by Supreme Court judge and jury on charges of child luring.

The charges against 40-year-old James David Pentecost of Westmount involve two girls, aged 16 and 17.

Pentecost was teaching math at Sydney Academy until shortly before he was arrested in June.

The offences are alleged to have happened between Feb. 28 and June 10, 2017.

He will return to court April 16, 2018, for a preliminary hearing.

Pentecost is not in custody. He must follow a number of court-ordered conditions.

They include that he not have contact with the alleged victims, not be within 150 metres of any high school in the province and not communicate with anyone under the age of 18 through social media or other electronic devices.

