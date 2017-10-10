A Halifax couple had to put down their five-pound Chihuahua, Eugenie, who was struck with a lawn sign Monday evening and critically injured.

Natalie Wilson said Eugenie and her other dog, a three-year-old male Chihuahua, were on the fenced-in front porch of Wilson's Davison Street home when they barked and there was a smashing noise shortly after 7 p.m.

Wilson said when her husband Lorne went outside, he saw a man had taken a wooden sign from the Wilson's lawn and thrown it at Eugenie.

Lorne Wilson handed Eugenie to his wife while he confronted the man, who was walking a larger dog. Natalie Wilson said the man then picked up another wooden sign and threw it at her husband, who was not seriously injured.

Wilson said her husband followed the man, and she called police and attended to Eugenie.

"I was holding her, she was not moving at all," said Wilson. "I was holding her and she started moving and all of a sudden blood everywhere."

Man arrested

Halifax Regional Police said they arrested a 36-year-old Halifax man, who is facing charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and injuring or endangering an animal.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Nov. 21.

Natalie and Lorne Wilson own two Chihuahuas: 10-year-old Eugenie, right, and a three-year-old male. (Submitted by Natalie Wilson)

Wilson said her dogs bark when other dogs walk by, but that's no reason to harm an animal.

"But to kill the dog for barking? And they were locked so they cannot run away — you know, just call us or call police or do something like civil, right?"

Wilson said she is grateful to police who rushed her and her dog to an animal hospital and even called ahead so staff were ready to receive the injured animal.

Choice to put down Eugenie

Eugenie's jaw was smashed and the veterinarian told Wilson the dog's eye may need to be removed.

"There was not really a choice. They said if she's going to live after surgery, she's not going to be able to swallow, so there's no way she'll be able to have food and she'll be suffering," Wilson said through tears.

"I loved her so much that I don't want her to suffer. They just sedated her and she went to sleep and that's it. It's over."

She said while her other dog wasn't injured in the attack, he's "in pain" from the loss.

'I just cannot understand'

The city's animal services took possession of the suspect's dog, according to police.

"I just cannot understand — and he has a dog," said Wilson. "Can you believe someone's doing this damage to another dog and he's supposed to be a dog lover?"

Wilson said on Tuesday evening someone brought flowers to her family's home.

"I'm so glad there's so many nice people around, and not those like that guy. I hope he's only one."