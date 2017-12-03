A Halifax couple who had to put down their five-pound Chihuahua, Eugenie, after she was struck with a lawn sign in October are finding comfort from a two-pound puppy named Amelie.

They've nicknamed the six-month-old pup Mila, which Natalie Wilson brought back from a visit with her family in Ukraine about a month ago.

"I went to see her with my brother and when I looked at her, I was like, that's it. That's her," Wilson said.

"She reminds me somehow of Eugenie because of the colours."

'He changed our lives forever'

On the evening of Oct. 9, the Wilsons were at their home on Davison Street when Eugenie barked and there was a smashing sound.

The 10-year-old dog had been sitting on the fenced-in porch in front of their home. But when Lorne Wilson went outside, she was covered in blood.

A man walking past the house had taken a wooden sign from the yard, which asked people to please keep their dogs off the lawn, and hurled it at Eugenie.

Hudson poses next to a picture of Eugenie with a vase of flowers that were dropped off by a stranger after the attack. (Emma Davie/CBC)

Eugenie's jaw was smashed and the veterinarian told the Wilsons the dog's eye may need to be removed. She was euthanized shortly afterwards.

A 36-year-old man was arrested, according to Halifax Regional Police in October, and is facing charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and injuring or endangering an animal.

Lorne Wilson said at the time, "He changed our lives forever."

Family grieving

But it wasn't just the Wilsons who were grieving the loss of Eugenie.

Their other dog, a three-year-old male Chihuahua named Hudson, was also in shock. The Wilsons say he was unwilling to play or go for walks.

Natalie said she and her husband weren't ready to get another dog, but not being able to comfort Hudson changed their minds.

Natalie Wilson and her husband Lorne Wilson play with their two dogs, Hudson and Mila. (Emma Davie/CBC)

"Now we're actually very grateful to Hudson to push us to get the puppy because it helps us too. She keeps us busy."

Lorne Wilson added, "It's brought a lot of joy back into our house."

Playful pup

But it was a bit of a rocky start when Natalie returned after two weeks away. She said Hudson was at first "dancing" when he saw her, but then he noticed the new puppy.

"He looked at me and walked away. He was like no, not in a good mood," she said. But within hours, Hudson started to accept the new pup.

Amelie, or Mila, is still pretty shy around new people. (Emma Davie/CBC)

At first he ignored Mila, but her playful nature eventually wore him down.

"I was playing with her, Lorne was playing and this guy cannot sit aside. He wants to be part of the game. So now we start to step back so these two, two days now, have been playing together and we're like, big win," she said.

"They're bonding a lot and he's becoming so protective of her."

Court matter ongoing

Despite their joy over Mila, they still aren't over what happened to Eugenie.

Recently, they were able to bring her ashes home. The autopsy revealed the little dog suffered extensive brain damage, and that putting her down was the right choice, which the Wilsons said was a relief.

The man involved was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Nov. 21 to enter pleas. But Lorne Wilson said that was postponed until the end of December.

Six-month-old Amelie, or Mila, only weighs two pounds. (Emma Davie/CBC)

But Mila has brought a lot of healing and happiness to the couple.

"She's bringing us out of that moment that happened. You just understand that she's not here to replace Eugenie. Never ever in life can that happen," Natalie Wilson said.