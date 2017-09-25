A comprehensive court system is effectively useless if people can't access it, says Nova Scotia's Chief Justice Michael MacDonald.

"A restaurant that I can't afford to go to — regardless of how good the service is, how good the food is — is not helpful to me," he said.

"Unless you have an accessible avenue to resolve your differences, be they divorce, be they criminal, be they contract law, then violence will ensue."

Appointed to the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia in 1998, MacDonald became chief justice in 2005. In a wide-ranging interview, he spoke with Information Morning Cape Breton about everything from the challenges of making decisions involving children, to vexatious litigants.

"We have real live people coming before us with real live issues," said the 62-year-old justice, who grew up in Whitney Pier. "We are the ones tasked to balance them … and we do the best we can."

Family cases

Over the years, family law cases have caused MacDonald the most worry because they deal with the future of children.

The challenge in judging family law cases, he explained, is that they are not about the law as much as they are about a family dynamic.

"There are no right answers and the choices aren't between good and bad," MacDonald said. "The choices are between bad and worse.

"Right off the get-go, the decision you make is not the one you want to make — because the one you want to make is not on the table."

The cases that are the most aggravating are those involving vexatious litigants, he said, as they use the judiciary as a sounding board to bring cases against everyone from the prime minister, to the premier, to institutions.

"We can be the subject of potential abuse if we are not careful," he said.

Straight talk

Access to justice is an important issue for MacDonald: he co-chairs the province's Access to Justice Co-ordinating Committee, alongside the justice minister.

While many people would consider him a diplomat, MacDonald said he realizes not every story has two sides.

"Sometimes the person on the other side is just not behaving — and being a diplomat is not the best way to be," he said. "There are times you need to park the diplomacy and roll the sleeves up and have some straight talk."

The cases MacDonald has enjoyed most are the ones that "really had an impact on defining what is Canada and what do Canadians want from their society," he said, citing those that include constitutional decisions, same-sex marriage and assisted dying.