Some birds in New Waterford, N.S., have run afoul of their neighbours.

Larry Gale said he and his family are fed up with the smell and the noise from the chickens and roosters next door.

"It's flat out really loud until about 8 in the morning," said Gale. "Then it slows down a bit and starts up again. I mean, it's what time now, 10 o'clock? And every 20 seconds, you're hearing a rooster crow."

Attracting rats

Gale said it's not just the noise and the manure smells that are bothersome. The poultry feed also attracts rats.

His kitchen faces the neighbour's property, which is about 20 metres away. Gale says he can no longer enjoy his own home.

There are no bylaws in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality regulating livestock on private property. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

"If I stand in that window in the morning, trying to make a cup of tea and a piece of toast, I have to watch and smell rats, all this racket and stink," said Gale. "This is not the 1800s anymore. This is 2017. We don't have to deal with this anymore."

4-H project

The bird's owners would not agree to an interview this week, but in February of this year, Edward Thorne told the CBC the poultry are part of his granddaughter's 4-H project.

His granddaughter, Holly McSavaney, said she couldn't understand the noise complaints about the roosters and hens.

"I can't exactly control if they're talking to each other or crowing, but people's dogs are barking all the time. I don't see why they don't complain about that," she said in February.

Gale said he has no objection to someone having a few backyard chickens, but he believes his neighbours have too many birds for a small urban property.

No bylaws

There is no bylaw in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality to regulate livestock on private property.

Paul Burt, the bylaw manager, said the best solution might be the creation of a nuisance bylaw.

"The nuisance bylaw would address anything that's a nuisance, be it an odour, keeping of garbage, keeping of waste products, smells, noises, those types of nuisances," said Burt.

Staff are preparing an issue paper on a nuisance bylaw for CBRM council. Burt said such a bylaw would not be effective without extra staff to enforce it. There's no set date for council to consider the issue.

In the meantime, Gale is losing patience.

"You know it's frustrating, right? I mean, I pay $2,500 a year in taxes, and I can't get some sleep?"