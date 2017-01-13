A mild earthquake with a magnitude of 2.6 occurred near Chezzetcook, N.S., about 20 kilometres away from downtwon Halifax, Thursday evening at around 5 p.m.

Nicky Golding was at her home in Lake Echo when it happened.



"It was a deep vibration, too long to be thunder, probably 10 to 15 seconds," she said. "You could feel the floor vibrate, almost like the feeling at the air show when you can feel the vibration in your chest."

Earthquakes Canada is asking people in the Halifax area who noticed the tremor to help them document it by going to their website, www.earthquakescanada.ca.

"There's a little online questionnaire called 'Did you feel it?' We'd be very interested to find out if people mostly heard it or mostly felt it, what it sounded like, was there a rattling of dishes or anything like that?" said seismologist Nick Ackerley with the Geological Survey of Canada.

He said earthquakes are not common in Nova Scotia and there's never been one with a magnitude larger than 4.0.

Potential cause

Ackerley said yesterday's earthquake could have been caused by the recent cold snap and sudden thaw, but it will need further investigation.

Amy Fisher was sitting in the living room of her duplex in Eastern Passage when the earthquake happened.

"The house shook. The TV is up on a stand and it vibrated a bit and it shook and it kind of felt like the middle wall shook — the wall that is connected to the other house. So I looked outside, because it sounded like something might have happened to the house next door, like something had blew up, or shook or something," she said.

Fisher said it was shocking because earthquakes aren't common here.

"I know it happens but it never gets to the point where you actually feel it," she said.

Natural Resources Canada's website said there weren't any reports of damage and it isn't expecting any.

There was also an earthquake last month in southwest Nova Scotia.