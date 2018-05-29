How a Nova Scotia playwright honoured Donald Marshall Jr. and his legacy

A new play exploring the life of Donald Marshall Jr. aims to preserve a legacy that some worry is at risk of being forgotten.

In 1971, an all-white jury convicted the Mi'kmaw teenager from Membertou First Nation of murder in the stabbing death of Sandy Seale in a Sydney park.

Marshall spent 11 years in prison before his conviction was overturned. A subsequent royal commission exonerated him and resulted in significant changes to the criminal justice system in Nova Scotia. He died in August 2009 at the age of 55 from complications of a double-lung transplant.

The play is titled Junior. It was performed at the Chester Playhouse in Chester, N.S., on Monday.

Playwright Lorie Jenner said the seed for the project dates back to the time when she first heard about Marshall's case.

"In the 80s when this all came out, I was stricken by this miscarriage of justice. I couldn't seem to let it go," Jenner said.

Years later, after attending a playwriting course, Jenner saw an opportunity to bring the story to life.

"I recognized that a lot kids I knew, and young people, didn't remember [Marshall's case]," she said. "I finally thought, 'I can do something and at least make people aware.'"

Researching with archives, family

To research the story, Jenner went through court transcripts she found in the Nova Scotia Archives. Then she went directly to those who knew Marshall best.

"I had no intention of doing anything with it until I could speak with someone ... who was in his family and I was eventually connected with [his brother] David Marshall."

Jenner said she also worked with the Membertou Band Council and Chief Terry Paul.

"I just wanted to make sure that I had it as close as I could get it," Jenner said.

'This was just a kid'

The play opens with Donald Marshall spending time with his family.

Jenner said it was important for people to be introduced to Marshall as the funny and likable person he was.

"I wanted the audience to see that he was a boy with his family in a world full of possibilities," she said. "This was no dangerous felon, this was a kid."

Angus Bow-Stevens, who is playing the lead role, said the opportunity to tell a story he'd heard a lot about is "a really big thing for me."

Bow-Stevens, who is Mi'kmaw, said he hasn't experienced discrimination, but his mother and grandmother have. Their experiences have fed into his portrayal of Marshall.

"I do really try to get to the roots of how he would have felt in being imprisoned at my age, just 17, 18, being in prison for 11 years for a murder he didn't commit just solely based on the police force. They were racist. They felt like he did it just solely based on his ethnicity."

'These are real issues'

He said many people his age are unaware of the Marshall story. "That's kind of disheartening because it's a story that I think really needs to be told."

Bow-Stevens is hoping the play will increase awareness about an important part of Canada's past.

"There were residential schools, there were more cases like this where people were wrongfully imprisoned or treated poorly solely based on their ethnicity," he said.

"These are real issues, these are things that happened, and if we don't talk about them I feel like part of our history disappears."