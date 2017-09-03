A Nova Scotia-based real estate agent has been slapped with a four-month licence suspension after taking a framed photograph belonging to the owners of a home he listed.

The Nova Scotia Real Estate Commission published its decision to suspend Timothy Harris's licence on Friday, stating he's been ordered to pay $4,000 in fines and more than $26,000 in legal fees.

His broker's licence will be suspended from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31.

Harris, who is the owner and general manager of Tradewinds Realty Inc. in Chester, declined comment.

Posted photo to Facebook

According to the Tradewinds Realty Inc. website, Timothy Harris began his real estate career in 1988. (Tradewindsrealty.com)

In its decision, the commission said Harris took pictures of the photograph and posted a copy of it to a Facebook page called "Images of Nova Scotia, a private collection of Tim Harris."

The commission said Harris wasn't truthful when questioned about the photo and didn't tell the homeowners he'd made copies.

The photo was returned, but not until after the homeowners asked where it had gone. They then filed a complaint with the commission and Harris tried to have the homeowners withdraw their complaint.

The commission didn't disclose what was in the photograph or when the issue came to their attention.

According to the Tradewinds Realty Inc. website, Harris began his real estate career in 1988.