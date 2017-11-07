Exactly a year after she was murdered, the teen accused of killing Chelsie Probert will go on trial.

The 18-year-old Spryfield woman was found badly injured on a path in north-end Dartmouth on June 6. She died later in hospital.

A 16-year-old Dartmouth youth has been charged with second-degree murder in her death. His identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act, although the Crown has served notice that if he's found guilty, they will apply to have him sentenced as an adult.

On Tuesday morning in Dartmouth provincial court, lawyers agreed to dates for a three-week trial by judge alone. That trial is scheduled to begin on June 4 of next year and continue for three consecutive weeks.

The north-end Dartmouth path where murder victim Chelsie Probert was found badly injured June 6. She later died in hospital. (Brian MacKay/CBC)

There were gasps from members of Probert's family in the courtroom when they learned the trial wouldn't begin for another seven months.

However, Judge Elizabeth Buckle told lawyers she would try to find earlier dates. They will revisit the matter early next year.

The teen remains free on strict conditions in the meantime. Those conditions include electronic monitoring and direct supervision by his mother.