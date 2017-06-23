A 16-year-old boy made a brief court appearance this morning in Halifax on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Chelsie Probert in Dartmouth earlier this month.

Probert was found "in medical distress," according to Halifax Regional Police, on the footpath in Farrell Street Park on June 6. She later died in hospital.

On Thursday, police say investigators arrested the 16-year-old at a home in Dartmouth. He was held in custody overnight.

The accused's parents were in court Friday. His mother quietly sobbed before he appeared.

The boy himself sat expressionless in the courtroom as lawyers explained what would happen next. He has a slight build and wispy beard. His identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Probert's family was also in court for the appearance.

Notice of adult sentence

Crown attorney Terry Nickerson served notice that, if convicted, he wants the teen sentenced as an adult.

Outside court Nickerson explained that such notice is standard procedure with serious charges like this. The Crown is also opposed to the teen being released from jail.

The case returns to Halifax youth court next Thursday when lawyers will discuss their next steps.

Police say the investigation continues and are asking anyone with information on the case to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police have scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m.