Police say they believe the killing of Chelsie Probert earlier this month was a random act and have charged a 16-year-old boy in her death.

The teen accused of murdering Probert in Dartmouth on June 6 made his first court appearance Friday.

Probert, 18, was found "in medical distress," according to Halifax Regional Police, on the footpath in Farrell Street Park on June 6. She later died in hospital.

On Thursday, police say investigators arrested the 16-year-old at a home in Dartmouth. He was charged with second-degree murder and held in custody overnight.

Not looking for other suspects

Police Supt. Jim Perrin said at a news conference Friday that police are investigating Probert's murder as a random act and they're not looking for any other suspects at this time.

Perrin said police don't believe the homicide is connected to any previous crimes. In February, a man was stabbed on the same footpath but survived his injuries.

The accused's parents were in court Friday. His mother quietly sobbed before he appeared.

The boy himself sat expressionless in the courtroom as lawyers explained what would happen next. He has a slight build and wispy beard. His identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Probert's family was also in court for the appearance.

Notice of adult sentence

Crown attorney Terry Nickerson served notice that, if convicted, he wants the teen sentenced as an adult.

Outside court Nickerson explained that such notice is standard procedure with serious charges like this. The Crown is also opposed to the teen being released from jail.

The case returns to Halifax youth court next Thursday when lawyers will discuss their next steps.

Police say the investigation continues and are asking anyone with information on the case to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Probert remembered

Leeland Lawson, an amateur photographer, said he often takes photos of breaking news around the city. He posts them to his Twitter profile, and sometimes works with local news outlets.

On the night of June 6, he heard about several police cars near Farrell Street and Albro Lake Road and set out with his camera.

It was only later he learned an 18-year-old had been killed, and that she was the girlfriend of his son.

Heavy police presence Wyse at Albro. EHS also staged. No further details at this time. pic.twitter.com/BWJTlK8mzd — @LawsonLeeland

"I found out the next day it hit pretty close to home," he said. "It hit us all pretty hard and took us by surprise."

Lawson said his didn't spend much time with Probert since he was often at work, but he knew her as a pleasant and quiet girl with a very nice personality.

"She seemed like she was a good person to be around."

He said his son was close to Probert and it will take him a long time to deal with her loss.

"He's got a bit of a road ahead of him, I would say," Lawson said.