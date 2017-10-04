The father of Chelsie Probert exploded in anger in Nova Scotia youth court Wednesday morning as the teenager accused of killing the18-year-old Spryfield woman faced a bail decision.

"It's a girl; it's a f--king girl," Jason Probert shouted at the accused, a 16-year-old male. "People don't touch women."

After his outburst, Judge Barbara Beach instructed sheriffs to keep Probert from the courtroom. He left before learning that the teen is being released from jail on strict conditions.

The teen is being released into the care of his mother, who must act as his surety. He will remain under house arrest in her Dartmouth apartment, only allowed out for medical and legal appointments.

Beach also ordered that the teen to be subject to electronic monitoring: he must wear an ankle bracelet at all times.

Chelsie Probert was found in medical distress on a footpath in Dartmouth's north end on June 6. She died later in hospital.

The teen was arrested a few days later and has remained in custody on a charge of second-degree murder. At the time of her death, police called Probert's murder a "random act."

Evidence and arguments from the bail hearing and the reasons behind the judge's decision are under a publication ban, as is the teen's identity. However, the Crown has served notice that if convicted, they want the teen sentenced as an adult.