Cape Breton's newest millionaire says his Chase the Ace win is "just unbelievable."

Adam MacKay, 37, and his wife, Amanda, collected the $1.6-million dollar jackpot Monday from the Northside 4 Chase the Ace in North Sydney.

MacKay said they were at the New Waterford rink skating with their children and watching Chase the Ace on his phone when his name was drawn on Sunday.

He asked a delegate to choose his card.

"He said, 'Just wait ... there will be a commotion and everything,'" MacKay recalled. "He came back and said, 'Yup. Ace of spaces was picked.' I was like, 'Oh geez.'"

MacKay's wife said she began shaking out of excitement when she heard the news.

Plans for his winnings

MacKay, a truck driver who works the night shift making deliveries, said he planned to go back to work after picking up his winnings.

He said some of the $1.6 million will be used for an education fund for the couple's children: eight-year-old twin girls and a six-year-old son.

MacKay said the family may also "take a couple of trips and fix up the house, maybe."

The Emera Centre, the Haley Street Adult Services Centre Society, the Northern Yacht Club Junior Sailing and the Seaview Junior Golfers will share the other half of the jackpot, which could be as much as $2 million.