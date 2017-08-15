A crowd gathered Tuesday evening in Halifax in solidarity with counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., that turned deadly last weekend.

The rally planned to hold a moment of silence for Heather Heyer, a counter-protester who was killed Saturday in Charlottesville when a car plowed into a crowd.

James Alex Fields, a 20-year-old man identified as a white nationalist, has been charged with second-degree murder in Heyer's death.

The violence occurred as white supremacists and neo-Nazis clashed with counter-protesters over the planned removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

In Halifax, about 200 people gathered Tuesday around another controversial statue — one of Edward Cornwallis — that has sparked protests and calls for its removal from a downtown park.

Cornwallis, a governor of Nova Scotia, was a military officer credited by the British for founding Halifax in 1749. Later that year, he issued a bounty on the scalps of Mi'kmaq people.

Things starting to pick up now at the rally in support of Charlottesville victims pic.twitter.com/5JxOlLV6mj — @edaves

Proud Boys update

On Canada Day, a demonstration at the site of the statue organized by Mi'kmaq activists was interrupted by five members of the Proud Boys — a group associated with the far right that is in favour of keeping the Cornwallis monument.

The Proud Boys describes themselves as a "fraternal organization of Western chauvinists who will no longer apologize for creating the modern world."

The five members were later identified as being members of the Canadian Armed Forces and suspended while a military review was underway.

That investigation has since concluded.

"The investigation results are being reviewed before any additional measures are being taken," said Lt-Cmdr. Jordan Holder.