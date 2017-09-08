Police in Sydney, N.S., have laid charges in the killing of Nova Scotia businessman James Matthews.

Cape Breton Regional Police have charged 28-year-old Aaron Shaun Young of New Waterford with second-degree murder and robbery with violence in connection to Matthews' death.

Matthews, who went by Jim, was found dead in his Sydney apartment on Prince Street on Aug. 29. He was 54 years old.

Matthews was a founding partner in the investment firm Matthews McDonough and was known for helping to revitalize Sydney's downtown core.​

Accused remanded until Oct. 10

James Matthews owned the Prince Street Market and lived in a flat above the shops and businesses. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

Sgt. Phillip Ross said in a news release that Young was previously remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Facility in relation to two separate armed robberies on Aug. 28 in New Waterford.

Young appeared in Sydney provincial court on Friday afternoon and is remanded until Oct. 10.

Cape Breton Regional Police Service members spoke to media on Friday. (George Mortimer/CBC)

Matthews' family spoke to CBC News last week about his kindness, enthusiasm and love of people.

His sister, Donna Matthews-Hicks, said "people always felt better when Jim was around."

Friends and the local business community said they were flabbergasted at the news of Matthews' death.