Teen faces charges in fatal Hammonds Plains crash

A Nova Scotia teenager is facing charges after a fatal 2017 crash that claimed the life of a 17-year-old high school student.

The 18-year-old Hammonds Plains man was 17 at the time of the Oct. 13 crash.

RCMP say he was driving a car that lost control and rolled into a ditch on a sharp turn on Rochester Drive near Tattenham Crescent in the Halifax subdivision of Hammonds Plains.

A 17-year-old boy, who police say was a passenger, was killed. The victim was a Grade 12 student at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford.

The car's driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said in a news release Tuesday. He was initially arrested for dangerous driving, but later released without charge.

He's now facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax youth court later this month.