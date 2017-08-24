Five sisters who were separated after the death of their mother, Ottilia Chareka, have come together for a project in her honour.

The Chareka Collection is an assortment of artwork and photography dedicated to the St. Francis Xavier University professor who was killed by her husband in the family's Antigonish, N.S., home in 2011.

"I wanted to have a way to move forward from the tragic event that had happened, and I wanted to be able to take from my experiences," Patricia Chareka, one of Ottilia's daughters, told CBC's Information Morning.

The online collection includes original photography by Patricia and prints with images and words inspired by her mom.

Proceeds from the collection will go toward an affordable housing initiative that's being developed by the Charekas.

Patricia Chareka is working in the real estate industry and finishing her degree at Dalhousie University in Halifax. (Submitted by Patricia Chareka)

Sense of home

At the time of their mother's death, the sisters were between the ages of three and 23. The younger ones were separated and sent to different homes.

Patricia said it was a difficult time, especially as she was graduating high school and trying to plan for university.

"So you're starting this new chapter in your life — you still might have a lot of grief, might have a lot of unresolved emotion — and at the same time you're expected to essentially become an adult," she said.

The collection includes a print with an image of Ottilia Chareka's bible. (Submitted by Patricia Chareka)

Patricia had a strong support system, but she acknowledges that not all kids have that.

That's why the sisters' housing project seeks to provide affordable housing for young people, particularly those who may have had challenging childhoods. They plan to have the initiative up and running by 2020.

Primrose Chareka, who is now attending university in Kingston, Ont., said she hopes to inspire youth to follow their dreams.

"That's a very difficult thing to do when you don't have a sense of belonging and a sense of home," she said. "So if we can find a way to give that sense to anybody … that is what we want to do."

Doesn't define us

One print in The Chareka Collection is emblazoned with words that Ottilia lived by: faith, hope, perseverance and resilience.

Originally from Zimbabwe, she came to Canada to teach. When her teaching degree wasn't recognized, she enrolled at the University of New Brunswick, eventually received her PhD from there and became a professor.

The Chareka Collection uses words and images inspired by Ottilia Chareka. (Submitted by Patricia Chareka)

Although the sisters are scattered across the country — in Nova Scotia, Ontario and further west — they've been staying in touch over Skype.

It hasn't always been an easy project to work on, especially at the beginning, said Primrose, because "everybody deals with grief in their own way and they're always at a different stage of it."

But that difficulty has also been "the beauty of it," she added.

Primrose, one of Ottilia's five daughters, is now living in Kingston, Ont. (Submitted by Patricia Chareka)

"The more we go on with it, the more comfortable we get talking to each other," she said. "Not necessarily moving on, because I don't think that's something you ever really do. But you find a way to live through it and have it make you who you are, but not define you."