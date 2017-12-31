New laws, altered money matters and improved animal welfare are some of the changes Nova Scotians can expect in 2018.

Here's a rundown of what to expect.

Your taxes may go down ...

More than 500,000 people will see their taxes go down slightly after the provincial government increased the basic personal amount in last spring's budget from $8,481 to $11,481.

In April, then-Finance Minister Randy Delorey delivered a balanced budget. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

People making less than $25,000 can claim $11,481, with a sliding scale down to $8,481 for those making up to $75,000.

The average annual saving is $160 per person and the maximum is $263, meaning an additional 60,000 people will pay no provincial tax.

... while some businesses may pay more

The federal Liberals recently moved their demand for a carbon-price plan from the provinces from the beginning of 2018 to the end. So Nova Scotia has until then to put a price on carbon or the federal government will do it for them.

The province has a new cap-and-trade system coming but it's not clear yet if it meets the federal requirements.

The Northern Pulp mill is seen in Abercrombie, N.S., in October. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Only 20 large companies, including Nova Scotia Power and Irving, will be required to participate in the provincial system.

Under cap-and-trade, a government sets a limit on the amount of greenhouse gas emissions for various industries. If a company wants to exceed its emissions limit, it must buy credits from those that burn less. The goal is to push industries to lower their emissions rather than lose money paying for credits.

It will be harder to buy a house

Starting in January, uninsured borrowers from federally regulated lenders must have their finances "stress tested" to ensure they would be able to pay off their mortgages if rates were higher than they are today.

Tens of thousands of Canadians each year will see their dreams of home ownership quashed thanks to stricter financial rules. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

To do that, the lender must run a test assuming rates were two percentage points higher than they are right now, and see if borrowers would be able to pay off the loan.

By the estimates of Mortgage Professionals Canada, 18 per cent of mortgage borrowers who are stress tested would fail the stress test. They say it will affect about 100,000 buyers each year across the country, with between 40,000 and 50,000 per year prevented from owning a home.

You won't be allowed to declaw your cat

Nova Scotia is the first province to ban the declawing of cats, a rule that will come into effect on March 15.

Animal welfare organizations in Nova Scotia, including the SPCA, have been calling for the association to end the elective and non-therapeutic practice of partial digital amputation (PDA), or onychectomy, of cats for years.

Declawing a cat has been compared to amputating human fingers. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The Canadian Veterinary Medical Association says the practice causes unnecessary and avoidable pain.

One retired veterinarian equated the procedure with amputating a human's fingers down to the last knuckle joint. Recent studies show the procedure creates orthopedic and back problems in cats as they age.

You'll be able to smoke pot

The federal government has said marijuana will be legalized for recreational use by July 1.

Nova Scotia announced in December that pot will be sold through certain Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation outlets and online.

A flag with a marijuana leaf flies during a rally in support of legalizing marijuana on Parliament Hill. Legalization comes into effect in June. (Donald Weber/Getty Images)

The legal age to use, possess or purchase marijuana will be 19, the same as the legal drinking age.

People will be allowed to have up to 30 grams for personal consumption. They will also be allowed to grow up to four plants per household.

Boaters will need to do right by whales

The federal government plans to introduce new policies to protect North Atlantic right whales before the summer, including a 100-metre buffer between vessels and most marine mammals.

At least 12 right whales died in Canadian waters in 2017.

Three North Atlantic right whale tails swim near Provincetown, Mass., in 2008. At least 12 of the whales died in Canadian waters this year. (Stephan Savoia/Canadian Press)

Other options the government has floated include changes to fishing gear, reducing the number of fishing boats on the water and starting the fishing season earlier, before the whales move north from their winter feeding grounds.

Industries prefer the idea of separate corridors for ships in the Gulf of St. Lawrence over the 10-knot speed limit that was introduced in August.

The government is also exploring whether increased aerial surveillance could help limit or adjust speed restriction zones or identify alternate marine navigation routes.​

A new law for intellectually impaired people

The Adult Capacity and Decision-making Act actually comes into effect on Dec. 28, 2017, replacing the Incompetent Persons Act.

In 2016, the province's Supreme Court declared the Incompetent Persons Act invalid during a challenge brought by then-25-year-old Landon Webb. The young man had been fighting to overturn his "mentally incompetent" status, which gave his parents guardianship over him. He argued it infringed on his right to liberty and security of the person.

Landon Webb and his lawyer Susanne Litke stand outside court in 2016. (Robert Short/CBC)

The new legislation acknowledges there are instances when intellectually impaired people can make decisions for themselves if they have "support."

Some critics say the new law could still face a charter challenge, but the provincial government says it is constitutionally sound.

A Nova Scotian in your wallet

Viola Desmond, who was jailed for sitting in the "whites only" section of a Nova Scotia movie theatre, will be the first Canadian woman to be featured on the country's $10 bill.

Wanda Robson takes part in an interview after her sister, Viola Desmond, was chosen to be featured on a new $10 bank note. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)

Desmond's image will replace that of Sir John A. Macdonald, Canada's first prime minister, on the purple banknote beginning in 2018.