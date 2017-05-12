Chad Brooks of Lake Echo, N.S., is the new coach of Canada's national women's kayak program.

Brooks was named to the new post with Canoe Kayak Canada last week.

Chad Brooks is the new coach of Canada's women's national kayak program. (Canoe Kayak Canada photo)

"This is the pinnacle as I see it," said Brooks. "The ability to lead teams into world championships and into Olympic games into 2020 and beyond, is why I do it."

Brooks grew up paddling on Lake Echo as a member of the Orenda Canoe Club.

He developed into a national calibre paddler and won several Canadian championships but never qualified for an Olympic team.

Brooks has been working with Canoe Kayak Canada's national program as a coach since 2013.

He says he's looking forward to continuing his work with Canada's top female kayakers.

"When I look at the talent that exists within women's kayak in Canada, I have no doubt we can compete with the best the world has to offer," said Brooks. "I'm excited to be part of fostering a program that these athletes and all Canadians can be proud to call their own."

New training program for Nova Scotia

Canoe Kayak Canada announced a partnership last October with the Canadian Sport Centre Atlantic (CSCA) and the Atlantic Division Canoe Kayak Canada (ADCKC) to develop a world-leading training environment in Nova Scotia for the national women's kayak program.

"I'll be in Montreal this weekend for national team trials so that will be my first real glimpse into who will make the team this year," said Brooks. "Then shortly after that, we'll be headed off to Europe for World Cup events."

Prior to joining the coaching staff of the national team, Brooks was the head paddling coach at the Maskwa club at Halifax's Kearney Lake.

The married father of two small children holds a business degree from Saint Mary's University. He has also spent time teaching English in China where he says he learned some Mandarin.