A 66-year-old Centreville, N.S., man is dead after his motorcycle struck a dog in Kings County Monday afternoon, according to RCMP.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in the community of Medford, near Canning.

The man was riding his motorcycle down Medford Road when he hit a dog and was thrown from his motorcycle, say police.

He was seriously injured. Paramedics took the man to hospital where he later died. The dog also died.

Medford Road was closed for several hours while RCMP officers examined the scene of the crash. The road has since reopened.

The investigation is still ongoing.