Centennial Arena opens community funded $500K expansion

A $500,000 addition to the Centennial Arena in the Halifax community of Fairview officially opened on Thursday.

The new multipurpose room was the dream of the skating rink's first general manager, Jack Poteri. He died in 2012. His son, Stuart, manages the arena now.

"I think he's looking down and smiling," said Stuart Poteri. "He had plans drawn up in 2005, but the problem was getting the money."

The province provided a grant of $100,000 and the rest of the money was raised by the community.

Stuart Poteri watches Jillian Saulnier open the room his father worked to build in Fairview. (CBC)

Doug Murphy, the vice-chair of the Centennial Commission, which operates the facility, said there's a lot of interest in the new space.

"The intention is to use the addition for off-ice training activities for both hockey and figure skating and make the facility available to the community as another meeting area," Murphy said.

Jillian Saulnier, a member of the Canadian women's Olympic hockey team, cut the ribbon. She brought along her silver medal.

"My brother and I spent thousands of hours on this ice. My dad used to play shinny at lunch," said Saulnier. "Hopefully, it continues to be a host for many more girls' and boys' dreams."

The Fairview community also raised $400,000 to build and open the facility in 1967.

Locals raised $400,000 to open the new room at Centennial Arena.