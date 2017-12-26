Statistics Canada data shows some good news for young nurses living in Nova Scotia.

In recently released census data, Statistics Canada analysts examined how well recent university graduates are doing at finding jobs that match their fields of study. They also examined earnings by level of education.

Statistics Canada found young nurses in Nova Scotia were likely to make more money than their counterparts in other provinces, while young engineers had a higher likelihood of working in the defence sector than young engineers elsewhere in the country.

"This is all very useful for prospective students, for young people still not sure about what they want to study, to help inform their educational choices," said Carlos Rodriguez, a Statistics Canada economist and analyst who helped author the papers.

He said it's also important to analyze the numbers because young people between the ages of 25 and 34 will go on to become Canada's core workforce.

"They're sort of like an early glimpse at what our labour force will look like 10 years down the line," said Rodriguez.

Young Nova Scotian graduates in all fields have a lower average income than the national average. (Darrin Phegley/The Gleaner/The Associated Press)

The analysis found that overall, young graduates living in Nova Scotia earn an average of $51,500. That's 11 per cent less than the national average of $58,000 for all graduates in all fields.

However, young nursing graduates in Nova Scotia are the exception to the rule.

The Nova Scotian average income for young nursing graduates with bachelor degrees and full-time jobs was $78,600, which is about 4.5 per cent higher than the $75,200 national average.

Rodriguez said he and his colleagues attributed the higher earnings to the importance of health care in a province with an aging population.

Job-match data

Across the country, the census data showed that more than half the graduates from science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) programs were working in their chosen fields.

The analysts defined "job match" as when a graduate enters a field that matches his or her degree.

In Nova Scotia, engineering graduates and young STEM graduates overall showed the lowest rate of job match compared to other provinces.

The Nova Scotian numbers were influenced by two particular fields: engineering, and physical and chemical sciences.

Rodriguez and his colleagues were at first surprised to find large numbers of those graduates going into management, at nearly double the rates in the rest of the country.

Why so many engineers were turning to management only became clear when the analysts looked at the defence sector, which Statstics Canada classifies as a management occupation.

Statistics Canada analysts say it was important to examine the picture for young graduates, who will one day become Canada's core workforce. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"This industry employed just over 14 per cent of young engineering graduates in Nova Scotia, and this is the highest percentage of all provinces by far," said Rodriguez.

When the analysts accounted for military engineers in addition to civilian engineers, the numbers were more comparable to the national average.

"I'd say it's not so much a story of the province lagging behind, but more a story of what kind of jobs are the young engineering graduates in Nova Scotia working in, what industry are they working in," said Rodriguez.

The analysis examined data on full-time working Canadians between the ages of 25 and 34, who held a bachelor's degree. It did not examine Canadians who were older, held other types of qualifications, or were unemployed.