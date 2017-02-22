A cellphone detox is underway at Herring Cove Junior High School, with students leaving their phones at home for a week as part of a social experiment.

The idea came from teacher Jamie Lynn Quinn. At first, she was just going to do the cellphone detox with her Grade 8 class, but now the whole school is now onboard.

"They're on their phones all the time, they are snapchatting and instagraming continuously during class. There is drama in the classroom because of social media," she explained, speaking outside her classroom.

Lack of cellphone anxiety

One thing Quinn discovered on day one; not all students embraced this temporary ban.

"There was major anxiety, and that's one of the components we'll look at. If there was anxiety for the students, how high was it on the first day and does it decrease during the course of the week?"

Of the 220 students in the school, 12 students had their phones confiscated for breaking the ban.

Grade 8 student Erika Keating was one of them.

Erika Keating (right) said she was angry and scared when her cellphone was taken away. (CBC)

"I got angry about it, I didn't want to hand it over, I talked back about it. I got like scared. I don't like not being around my phone. I'm so used to it."

Hard to give up cellphones

Some students admitted they spend up to four hours a day on their phones and others realize when they get home from school, they head to their room and chat on their phone rather than talking to their family.

Student Ethan Campbell had to go to the principal's office to pick up his cellphone. He was caught accidentally sending a text, easy to do when texting is as natural as talking.

"It is kind of hard, because you use it for so many things," he said with his phone safely back in his hand.

"I think kids should do other things than just being on their phone."

Student Ethan Campbell had his cellphone taken away after he used it in school. (CBC)

Cellphone dependency affects people of all ages, says Dr. David Mensink, a psychologist at Dalhousie University Counselling Services Centre.

"From a psychological point of view, people are not talking to each other face to face, so they aren't able to see facial changes as they are speaking to people. They are missing out on that behavioural information that they would need to have."

Problem for all ages

The trend is growing and people are becoming too used to instant information.

"There is a problem. It's called deferred gratification period. No one thought of this when they created this technology. Because of the instantaneous messaging you are talking about, there is no deferred gratification period," Mensink said.

"It's instant.That's kind of a problem."

Principal Sean MacDonald is curious to see how his school's social experiment goes. He said he's seen the effects of cellphones and social media on student's mental health, and not in a positive way.

MacDonald is interested to see if students are addicted to their phones.

Twelve students had to hand over their cellphones after violating Herring Cove Junior High's cellphone ban this week. (CBC)

He is hoping for a return to good old-fashioned conversation.

"When I go into the cafeteria, I see students sitting together on their phones and I ask them, can we maybe talk to each other, what's going on?"

'I was talking to people a lot more'

Without her phone, during lunch time she was forced to chat, Erika said.

"I was talking to people a lot more, because I usually have my phone in my hand, looking down at it."

Inside one of her Grade 8 classes, Quinn has students keeping a journal and reflecting on having no cellphone in the classroom for four days.

There's also a survey for parents asking parents about their child's cellphone usage at home.

Quinn's not sure whether this short ban will have any effect on the students. She's hopng maybe it will make them think twice about the amount of time they spend on their phones.