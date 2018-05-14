CBU begins to 'dream of a better university' as it ponders next 5 years

It's reflection and planning time for Cape Breton University.

The academic institution is taking stock of its entire operation and plans to gather feedback for a five-year strategic plan by the end of August.

Dave Dingwall, who took over the helm as CBU's president in April, said the last strategic plan was released in 2000.

"I think it's time we focused on what we do best," said Dingwall. "And try to eliminate those things that are not necessary for us to be successful."

The consultative process started Monday when Dingwall addressed a packed room at the Boardmore Playhouse. At least a dozen more sessions will run throughout the summer months, garnering input from faculty, staff, alumni and the wider Cape Breton community.

Dave Dingwall became CBU's President in March, 2018 (Submitted by CBU)

Dingwall said it's vital to take CBU into the future and highlight all of its strengths in the new plan.

"We have to address fundamentally our capacity as a university," he said. "How many students we can actually deliver the promise of a high quality education."

The task is co-ordinated by a steering committee and working committee, along with an external advisor.

The process will include group consultations, boot camps, special events and a two-day meeting at the Membertou Convention Centre in August. During those two days, the CBU campus will shut down to ensure all employees will be able to attend.

"I feel like this initiative will bring up all the issues facing students and faculty," said Parteek Brar, president of the Cape Breton University Students' Union. "We can dream of a better university in the next five years."

Cape Breton University opened in 1974 and was called University College of Cape Breton. (CBC)

Barr is on the strategic planning steering committee and said it wants to hear from all students. "Trying to be more inclusive of everybody who is a part of the school."

Approximately 3,500 students attended CBU during the 2017/2018 fall and winter term, and 35 per cent of those were international students.

CBU board chair Robert Sampson said he expects the discussion this summer will address enrolment and financial issues involving government funding.

"The biggest challenge is demographics," said Sampson. "There's less young people and therefore less students."

CBU first opened as University College of Cape Breton in 1974. Sampson said compared to some of the larger institutions in the province, CBU is young.

"I almost think of this process as, what do we want to be when we grow up?" Sampson said.

The plan will be finalized and presented to the board of governors for approval by October.