Cape Breton businessman Joe Shannon recently stepped down from the board of the Shannon School of Business at Cape Breton University.

Shannon has been a long-time supporter and fundraiser for the university, but said it was time to move on after completing a number of projects at the school.

The university is going through a turbulent time. Earlier this month its president, David Wheeler, was dismissed by the board of governors.

Shannon spoke with Wendy Bergfeldt, host of CBC Radio's Mainstreet Cape Breton about the direction he hopes the university will go in the future. Here is an excerpt of the interview:

Shannon: "I believe that it is so important to the community and to Cape Breton Island, that we have a strong university, a stronger university than we have today. I would really be happy if the whole community were to get behind the university, if they support it.

"That university, in my opinion, is the replacement for the Cape Breton Development Corporation. It is an economic driver, as is the hospital. So where we had Sydney Steel and the Cape Breton Development Corporation … the only economic drivers that are left in what used to be industrial Cape Breton are the hospital and the university.

"We got to make sure that the voice at the table where the decisions are being made for those facilities is a strong voice and it has the support of the community. We just got to get our share of the funding and the terms and conditions that other universities in Nova Scotia are getting."

David Wheeler was dismissed earlier this month by the Cape Breton University board of governors. (CBC)

Q: There have been a number of presidents in the last 20 years. Are the problems at CBU with the administration, or is it more structural? Because there does seem to be a bit of a revolving door at that presidential level.

"It doesn't just happen at universities. There are people out there, sometimes you hire the wrong person or something happens to the individual that you hired that he doesn't turn out as you expected him to turn out. Circumstances change and the world just keeps going around and around. But that's life.

"We had, I think two presidents there — Peter Hill … and the latest guy, David — that didn't work out. So what you do is you deal with that issue and you put something in place to get you through a difficult spot. You restructure two or three things around the table and you go out and you get another president, and hope that he does a better job."

The Cape Breton University board of governors met Dec. 9 and voted in favour of a negotiated settlement with Wheeler. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

Q: What characteristics do you think the next president of CBU should have?

Shannon said he was consulted during a previous presidential search and offered his thoughts to a search committee advisor:

"I would have told her, every time I talked with her, that I thought that the problems for the Cape Breton University in the next five years are going to be in Halifax.

"The president of the university should have a stronger bent towards dealing with the issues that are going to come to pass in Halifax. Because the government has no money, number one. And number two, they want to reduce the cost of higher education in the province of Nova Scotia. That was the war cry coming out of Halifax. In that kind of environment, Wendy, you want somebody that knows who's on first, second and third.

"One of the applicants, his strongest point was he knew that. He knew where people were and what they were doing and he knew the people that were going to be making those kinds of decisions in the next five years. He didn't get the job."

Shannon says opinions are 'getting harder' in the Nova Scotia government. Seen here, the library at the Nova Scotia Legislature. (Robert Short/CBC)

Q: Has much changed in Halifax?

"I think the thing is hardening up there. I think that people are staking out their territories and I think they're very active and there's a lot of things going on in higher education.

"I think the decisions are getting close and the opinions are getting harder. The longer we don't do anything, the harder it's going to be to convince the decision makers that we are right and we're not getting our fair share."