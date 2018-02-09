The Cape Breton Regional Municipality says it has not been able to collect $2.7 million in back taxes that it is owed by the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

The amount represents 11 per cent of the CBRM's total uncollected taxes.

Last September, Mayor Cecil Clarke wrote to Health Minister Randy Delorey in an effort to have the bill paid.

"The auditors are questioning the collectibility of this receivable, which would lead to a writeoff and a direct hit to the bottom line of the municipality," Clarke said in his correspondence.

At that time, the amount owing for sewer and fire protection at NSHA properties was $2,062,484.

Three months later, Delorey responded, telling Clarke on Dec. 15 that he has "encouraged the NSHA to work with your organization to resolve this issue and I am expecting an update soon."

The amount owing relates to sewer and fire protection at NSHA properties.

Coun. Amanda McDougall, who represents the Glace Bay–Louisbourg area, said the municipality has not yet heard from the NSHA.

The size of the debt is frustrating, especially at a time when councillors are budget planning, McDougall said.

"Realizing what the demand is going to be just to keep our infrastructure floating, also having community stakeholder groups come in with really valuable and wonderful projects asking for support, you're looking at your bottom line and the lack of money, this bill starts to really play.

"What could we potentially do with that two-million-plus dollars that is being owed to us?" she said.

"People are losing their homes because they are unable to pay taxes, so what does that say to a municipality? Oh, it's OK for the health authority … to not pay their tax bills but we make sure residents here have to pay their bills."

CBRM Coun. Amanda McDougall said the municipality has not heard from the NSHA. (Joan Weeks/CBC)

The Nova Scotia Health Authority responded to CBC by email.

"The issue involves whether the health authority is actually responsible to pay taxes to municipalities or towns across the province for fire protection and sewer services on hospital property," said Colin Stevenson, NSHA's vice-president of quality system performance and transformation.

"At one point, there was legal advice provided to the former CBDHA [Cape Breton District Health Authority] that one could interpret fire protection charges as a tax, therefore making the CBDHA exempt," he said.

Each municipality invoices differently, so Stevenson said the health authority has asked the Health Department and the Municipal Services Department to create a provincewide approach.

CBRM's chief financial officer, Jennifer Campbell, says the municipality asked the Department of Municipal Affairs for its opinion and was told that under the province's Municipal Government Act, the CBRM can charge the NSHA area tax rates.