A Cape Breton regional councillor wants an apology from mayor and council for what she calls "sexist, inappropriate and unprofessional language" used by some of her colleagues at a meeting last month.

On Thursday night, Coun. Kendra Coombes raised a point of privilege related to the Jan. 24 meeting that discussed the nomination of another councillor, Amanda McDougall, for the Nova Scotia solid waste resource management committee.

There was debate about MacDougall's qualifications for the position. Some councillors thought the previous committee member, Coun. Jim MacLeod, who had been in the position for eight years, should remain.

At the January meeting, Coun. Clarence Prince told council that the workload for the committee member was significant, and "it's a very important position to be on and you really got to work your way up."

Coun. Eldon MacDonald also weighed in, pointing out that McDougall, who was elected in October, hadn't been a member of council for long. He said the committee work can sometimes get "pretty heavy."

Coombes said Thursday she felt "personally insulted, as well as affected, by the situation," even though the discussion centred on McDougall.

"This chamber should be respected and everyone who enters should feel a safe and professional environment," she said.

Three women, MacDougall, Coombes and Earlene MacMullin, were elected in October. Two other new faces on council are Esmond (Blue) Marshall and Steve Gillespie.

Coombes said she, McDougall and MacMullin are owed apologies for what was said at the January meeting.

'We should resolve it'

McDougall was eventually approved as the representative for the solid waste committee. But Coombes said she raised the point of privilege because people she encounters want to know, what, if anything came from the comments.

"Every time I walk into a public space I am asked about this question, because the community feels it's unresolved, and I feel like today we should resolve it."

Mayor Cecil Clarke listened to Coombes and then said he would take what she said "under advisement."

"I'll review what you've stated there and at our regular council meeting we'll come forward and have the appropriate discussion at that time."

Parliamentary training

McDougall said she didn't know Coombes was going to raise the point of privilege. She welcomed the support but also said she didn't want to dwell on the situation.

All councillors are now scheduled to receive parliamentary training next week. McDougall said it will be good for everyone, herself included.

"I'm sure I say things from time to time that I don't think will insult another person, but they do," said McDougall. "So it's now teaching us how to be a bit more empathetic and thoughtful before opening our mouths."

Clarke said he will be the person writing the response to the point of privilege and presenting it to council at the next meeting, which is scheduled for Feb. 22.