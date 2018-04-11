CBRM illegal dumping fines almost triple to nearly $700

The director of the Port Morien Wildlife Association says he hopes higher fines for illegal dumping in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality will be enough to stop people from littering.

"They are dumping stuff in brooks, streams, at lakes, for crying out loud," said Jeff McNeil. "Our membership, both with the Port Morien group and the Nova Scotia Federation of Anglers and Hunters, are the ones that see this first-hand and get fed up with it."

The fine for illegal dumping has almost tripled from $237.50 to $697.50. The penalties, which start this May, are tougher and will make it easier for police to lay charges.

Current process 'time-consuming'

"Right now we have to go through an appearance notice and a long-form-type court document which is time-consuming," said CBRM Const. Dan Lewis.

Lewis expects the increased fine will deter people from illegal dumping. He said the summary offence ticket will mean less paperwork and more time for investigation.

McNeil said he approves the changes, but says he worries about offenders not paying fines.

He said his group, with the support of the Nova Scotia Federation of Anglers and Hunters, came up with a suggested resolution for government: Any summary offence tickets regarding illegal dumping should be paid up if the offender wants their driver's licence renewed.

"Although it's great to issue these fines, the problem with it is collecting the restitution on these fines," McNeil said.