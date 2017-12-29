Cape Breton Regional Municipality is looking for public input on a charter that it's developing with the province.

The legal document would provide greater autonomy to CBRM in matters of leasing, finances, taxation and planning.

Two public consultations sessions are planned for January.

"We want the feedback from the public that are aware and have been mindful of what the charter can mean for the CBRM," said CBRM Mayor Cecil Clarke.

"And we want to use it as an education piece for people to learn more of what a charter does."

Halifax Regional Municipality is the only municipality in the province with a charter at this time. Clarke said the CBRM charter would be unique as its needs are different than that of Halifax.

'Opportunity to understand'

The public talks are scheduled for Jan. 15 and Jan. 20 at the Council Chambers at City Hall in Sydney. Citizens can register in advance to speak or provide written submissions on the topic.

Clarke said that the consultations offer the public an opportunity to have their voices put on the record.

"Those that have an academic point of view, as well those that just have a general interest in how we as a community can make some more of our decisions at home," he said. "It will provide an opportunity to understand what a charter will entail."

Provincial Municipal Affairs Minister Derek Mombourquette, who previously sat as a CBRM councillor, will also attend both public consultations — something Clarke sees as a huge asset.

"He appreciates and understands [both sides] and that's why he's directly involved with this consultation," said Clarke.

Clarke also said he hopes that the CBRM charter will be on the agenda of the spring session of the provincial legislature.