CBC Nova Scotia takes a look at 10 of our most memorable photos this year, which range from inspiring to funny and troubling to heartwarming. The photos are in no particular order.

Rita Finney is an inspiring 92-year-old woman who still paints, even after suffering multiple strokes, having near-death brain surgeries and learning to walk, speak, eat and write again.

Rita Finney started oil painting in the late '80s to help cope with the death of her husband, George. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

This year marked the 25th anniversary of the Westray disaster, a mine explosion that killed 26 coal miners. One of the people who died was Glenn Martin. His brother, Allen Martin, fights to improve worker safety in Canada. There is nearly one fatality per day on the job in Canada. In Nova Scotia, fines against those convicted of breaking workplace safety laws are among the lowest in the country.

The name of Allen Martin's brother, Glenn, is etched into the monument at Westray Miners Memorial Park in New Glasgow. (Elizabeth Chiu/CBC)

For eight generations, members of the Labrador family have been harvesting bark and roots from forests around Nova Scotia to build birchbark canoes. This summer, Todd Labrador taught his craft to a group of apprentices and CBC News followed along.

With a shallow, pointed bottom, the canoe is designed to be fast; light enough for a hunter to slip along quietly. (Elizabeth McMillan/CBC)

While most of the country celebrated Canada Day, a small group gathered at the foot of the Edward Cornwallis statue in Halifax to draw attention to darker chapters of the country's past. Cornwallis was a British military officer who founded Halifax for the British in 1749. Later that year, he issued a bounty on the scalps of Mi'kmaq people.

The protest was disrupted by a group of five off-duty military members wearing black and yellow polo shirts who referred to themselves as Proud Boys. The Facebook page of the Proud Boys Canadian Chapters says they are "a fraternal organization of Western Chauvinists who will no longer apologize for creating the modern world," and do not discriminate on the basis of race or sexuality.

As a result of the incident, four of the servicemen were placed on probation. The fifth man left the military of his own accord, a process that started before the Canada Day incident and was unrelated.

Members of the group Proud Boys interrupted an Indigenous ceremony and protest at the Edward Cornwallis statue in Halifax on Canada Day. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

A Halifax woman incurred thousands of dollars in expenses to help pay for her mother's health care after the Canada Revenue Agency took months to process the 88-year-old woman's tax return. Once CBC News got involved, the return was quickly processed. "It's been very emotionally draining and financially as well, so it's not a good time," said Cathy McDonald, the daughter of senior Evelyn Keezer.

Filing 88-year-old Evelyn Keezer's tax return was a complicated ordeal for her daughter, Cathy McDonald. (Richard Woodbury/CBC)

Rodney Small was just 15 when he got involved in a four-year legal battle that went to the Supreme Court of Canada. Twenty years after a landmark ruling vindicated him in a case where he was accused of assaulting a white police officer, Small, who is black, spoke with CBC News, marking the first time he told his own story to news media.

'Rodney Small, he is the hero of this story,' says a line from the biography of the late Rocky Jones, one of Canada's greatest civil rights leaders. (Michael Gorman/CBC)

Usually, most of the drama surrounding a football game takes place on the field, not the courtroom.

This year's Atlantic University Sport Loney Bowl was supposed to pit the Saint Mary's Huskies against the Acadia Axemen, but then Atlantic University Sport, the governing body for university sport in Atlantic Canada, stepped in and cancelled the game two days before it was supposed to take place, saying that Saint Mary's University had been playing with an ineligible player, wide receiver Archelaus Jack. After court hearings both in Nova Scotia and Ontario, a judge in Nova Scotia ruled the game would go ahead.

Acadia won the game 45-38 in overtime.

Acadia fans hold a sign targeting Archelaus Jack, the Saint Mary's University player whose eligibility was questioned leading up to the Loney Bowl. (Colleen Jones/CBC)

Volkswagen reached a proposed class-action lawsuit settlement in December 2016 with 105,000 Canadian owners after the car manufacturer fitted many of its vehicles with software to fool emissions tests. But that settlement left one Nova Scotia owner in the lurch. The reason? Alex McLellan had purchased his vehicle in the U.S.

Volkswagen subsequently agreed to extend the benefits of the U.S. settlement to Canadians with imported vehicles. Still, many were bounced back and forth between company officials in the two countries when they inquired about compensation.

Alex McLellan said he initially thought he would be covered by the $14.7-billion settlement Volkswagen made in the U.S. as his Jetta had been initially registered there and sold to him by a dealer in Vermont. (Robert Short/CBC)

In November, Halifax Regional Police searched a pond in Dartmouth looking for evidence connected to the murder of Tyler Richards, a former St. Francis Xavier University basketball star who was shot and killed in April 2016. While it isn't clear if any evidence was found, on Dec. 9, Tyrell Peter Dechamp of Halifax was charged with Richards's murder, as well as that of Naricho Clayton, who was killed just two days after Richards.

Police dive teams were at Red Bridge Pond off Waverley Road in Dartmouth in November in connection with the Tyler Richards murder investigation. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

A midget hockey team spent a day teaching Syrian refugees how to play floor hockey in Halifax in March.