CBC Nova Scotia News September 28, 2017
Air Date: Sep 28, 2017 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Mainly Clear
10°C
Sydney
Mostly Cloudy
12°C
Yarmouth
Clear
12°C
Annapolis Royal
Clear
13°C
Greenwood
Clear
13°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
Most Viewed
- After 200 years without land title, Nova Scotia black communities offered hope
- 'Emotionally draining': Halifax woman battles CRA over mom's tax return
- Problematic porn use a growing concern in Nova Scotia
- Lease-breaking doctors' notes costing landlords thousands
- Bedford road rage incident leads to charges against 32-year-old woman
- 1 in 4 Nova Scotia civil servants will be eligible to retire by 2020
- What Netflix's $500M Canadian move could mean for Halifax
- Harvard team's Cape Breton fossil find could shed light on our fish-like ancestors
- 4,000 customers line up for Ikea Halifax grand opening
- RCMP warn public of release of convicted sex offender
