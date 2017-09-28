CBC Nova Scotia News September 28, 2017

Air Date: Sep 28, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News September 28, 20171:00:54

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Halifax

Mainly Clear

10°C

Sydney

Mostly Cloudy

12°C

Yarmouth

Clear

12°C

Annapolis Royal

Clear

13°C

Greenwood

Clear

13°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss