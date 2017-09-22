CBC Nova Scotia News September 22, 2017

Air Date: Sep 22, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News September 22, 20171:00:51

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Halifax

Mainly Clear

15°C

Sydney

Mainly Clear

12°C

Yarmouth

Partly Cloudy

17°C

Annapolis Royal

Partly Cloudy

18°C

Greenwood

Partly Cloudy

18°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss