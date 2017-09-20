CBC Nova Scotia News September 20, 2017
Air Date: Sep 20, 2017 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Mostly Cloudy
19°C
Sydney
Fog Patches
16°C
Yarmouth
Mostly Cloudy
21°C
Annapolis Royal
Mostly Cloudy
20°C
Greenwood
Mostly Cloudy
20°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- Teen killer remains in adult jail in 'shocking' case of segregation
- 'DFO has to step in,' says fisheries official of St. Marys Bay black market lobster
- Mulroney breaks ground on new St. F.X. institute for study of government
- Halifax's $1.3M deficit blamed on inflated fire budget
- Pet a dead shark and climb aboard an icebreaker at BIO's open house
Top News Headlines
- Body found in Quebec ends police search for missing man in Amber Alert case
- Parents consult lists of the living and the dead after earthquake destroys school in Mexico City
- Mexico quake rescuers search school rubble, 52 people saved from collapsed buildings in capital
- Maria the worst hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in 80 years
- 4 in 10 Canadians think science is a matter of opinion, poll suggests
Most Viewed
- Order up! Two triple-triples and a wedding: Couple gets married at Tim Hortons
- Victim 'felt threatened,' sought peace bond against Tatamagouche murder suspect
- Get to class: Province rolls out tougher school attendance policy
- 'K.d. lang is not worth $300': Fan duped by website selling tickets at high markup
- Teen killer remains in adult jail in 'shocking' case of segregation
- No foul play suspected in man's death at Sydney overpass
- Robberies with guns down in Halifax, but police unconvinced it's a trend
- Fortress of Louisbourg prepares to defend itself against floodwaters
- Pet a dead shark and climb aboard an icebreaker at BIO's open house
- 8-year-old girl and friends resist attempted abduction in Truro
Don't Miss
-
Body found near Arundel, Que., ends police search for missing man in Amber Alert case
-
CBC IN MEXICO
Parents consult lists of the living and the dead after earthquake destroys school in Mexico City
-
Mexico quake rescuers search school rubble, 52 people saved from collapsed buildings in capital
-
Maria the worst hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in 80 years
-
Canadians are confused about science vs. opinion, poll suggests
-
Canada running to keep up with fast-moving developments in self-driving car technology
-
New species
Meet the newly discovered hermit crab that carries coral around
-
RIP Wiarton Willie: Spring prognosticator dies at 13
-
Federal Reserve leaves key rate unchanged, but expects another 2017 increase
-
Opinion
Bureaucrats remain fixated on protecting kids from that terrifying condition known as 'childhood'
-
Jake LaMotta, boxing's Raging Bull, dies at 95
-
Ontario considers pricing recreational pot at $10 a gram
-
Toronto and Vancouver tech insiders weigh in on value of snagging Amazon's HQ2
-
CBC IN GERMANY
Impact of Merkel's 'great gamble' on refugees goes beyond the ballot box
-
Gerry Ritz apologizes for calling environment minister 'climate Barbie'