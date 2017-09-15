CBC Nova Scotia News September 15, 2017

Air Date: Sep 15, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News September 15, 20171:00:52

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Halifax

Fog

16°C

Sydney

Partly Cloudy

12°C

Yarmouth

Fog

17°C

Annapolis Royal

Partly Cloudy

21°C

Greenwood

Partly Cloudy

21°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss