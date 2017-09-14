CBC Nova Scotia News September 14, 2017

Air Date: Sep 14, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News September 14, 20171:00:57

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Halifax

Mostly Cloudy

21°C

Sydney

Partly Cloudy

21°C

Yarmouth

Fog

16°C

Annapolis Royal

Mainly Sunny

24°C

Greenwood

Mainly Sunny

24°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss