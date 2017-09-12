CBC Nova Scotia News September 12, 2017
Air Date: Sep 12, 2017 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Partly Cloudy
17°C
Sydney
Light Drizzle
13°C
Yarmouth
Mainly Clear
14°C
Annapolis Royal
Mainly Clear
19°C
Greenwood
Mainly Clear
19°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- Potlotek First Nation advised its water is not even safe for washing clothes
- Instructors quit community college due to lack of paid prep time
- Live in Canada but own property in Irma-hit areas? Here's how to handle insurance
- 'Everybody lost everything,' says Nova Scotia woman after Irma ravages Cuba
- CBC Nova Scotia News September 12, 2017
Top News Headlines
- 'Looks a bit like hell': Rancher's farm destroyed by Alberta wildfire
- 'Making invisible things visible': With iPhone 8 and iPhone X, Apple kicks off the augmented reality wars
- Super Hornet deal still up in the air despite green light in Washington
- Destruction 'on a biblical scale': Caribbean residents try to rebuild lives after Irma
- How a third generation fights mercury's deadly impact at Grassy Narrows First Nation
Most Viewed
- Canadian power crews head to Irma-hit Florida to help restore service
- Law society wants Halifax lawyer Lyle Howe disbarred
- Sydney gynecologist must have attendant to examine female patients
- Softball star goes from Nova Scotia First Nation to stint on U.S. team
- Proposed tax changes could drive doctors out of country, physician warns
- 'Everybody lost everything,' says Nova Scotia woman after Irma ravages Cuba
- Nova Scotia Power customers to get money back over Muskrat Falls delays
- Instructors quit community college due to lack of paid prep time
- Top IWK finance official on leave in wake of CEO expense scandal
- 'Hang tight,' travel agents tell those with plans to head south
Don't Miss
-
'Looks a bit like hell': Rancher's farm destroyed by Alberta wildfire
-
Analysis
'Making invisible things visible': With iPhone 8 and iPhone X, Apple kicks off the augmented reality wars
-
New
Super Hornet deal still up in the air despite green light in Washington
-
'We can't sleep in peace': Caribbean residents face destroyed homes, food shortages, thieves after Irma
-
LONGFORM
50 years on, mercury has deadly consequences for Grassy Narrows
-
Canada, U.K. step up pressure on Boeing to resolve dispute over Bombardier
-
Updated
New crew launches toward International Space Station
-
U.S. Department of Justice won't charge 6 officers in Freddie Gray's death
-
Almost 40 Thunder Bay police investigations being reviewed by watchdog group
-
Video
Augmented reality is about to get really big. Here's why
2:40
-
How storm surges beach manatees and flood inland streets
-
'Impossible': Senior police officials tell MPs they won't be ready for legal cannabis
-
Opinion
Could the Ontario government actually lose money selling pot?: Robyn Urback
-
Wildfire burned into southwestern Alberta townsite as hundreds forced to evacuate
-
'False alarm' prompts anti-terror operation near Barcelona church