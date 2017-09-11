CBC Nova Scotia News September 11, 2017

Air Date: Sep 11, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News September 11, 20171:01:02

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Halifax

Mainly Clear

13°C

Sydney

Rain

12°C

Yarmouth

Clear

13°C

Annapolis Royal

Clear

15°C

Greenwood

Clear

15°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss