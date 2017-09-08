CBC Nova Scotia News September 08, 2017
Air Date: Sep 08, 2017 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Partly Cloudy
18°C
Sydney
Partly Cloudy
17°C
Yarmouth
Mainly Clear
13°C
Annapolis Royal
Clear
17°C
Greenwood
Clear
17°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
Top News Headlines
- Caribbean assesses damage from Hurricane Irma as Florida prepares for devastation
- 'Very unfortunate' stories to come from Equifax data breach, security expert says
- 'The Trump Party': Why the president's base is commending him for siding with Democrats
- National park in southern Alberta ordered to evacuate as wildfire approaches
- Powerful earthquake kills at least 60 in Mexico
Most Viewed
- Charges laid in killing of Cape Breton businessman
- Infuriated judge throws out theft charges after lengthy delay delivering prisoners to court
- Nova Scotia gas, diesel prices rise overnight
- Sydney Mines man killed in motorcycle crash
- She dropped out at 13. Now she's won a national literacy award
- Border agents find 273 kilograms of cocaine on sailboat near Hubbards
- HMCS St. John's headed to Caribbean for training exercise
- Complaints about N.S. judge who said 'a drunk can consent' will be investigated
- Halifax library closed twice in last week after bed bug sightings
- Clearwater to lose monopoly on Arctic surf clam
Don't Miss
-
Caribbean assesses damage from Hurricane Irma as Florida prepares for devastation
-
Equifax breach provokes frustration for Canadians
-
Analysis
Trump's base is praising him for bucking Republicans. He might just try it again
-
Updated
Waterton Lakes National Park ordered to evacuate as wildfire approaches
-
Powerful earthquake kills at least 60 in Mexico
-
Live Blog
TIFF rolls into Day 2 with Lady Gaga, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jessica Chastain
-
Analysis
Rohingya Muslims facing world's most enduring sentiment: bigotry
-
Northern lights
Spectacular display of northern lights illuminates sky
-
East Side Mario's waitress complains about manager's demand that she wear a bra
-
Ontario unveils pot plan, including online ordering, 150 stand-alone stores
-
Trump signs bill to provide $15.3B in disaster aid, avoid government shutdown
-
U.S. FDA warns of problems with EpiPen manufacturing plant
-
Politicians spar over Energy East as NEB suspends pipeline review
-
Supreme Court says woman and brother should be extradited to India in 'honour killing' case
-
Conservative leader says Liberal 'arrogance' behind tax changes, pipeline snag