CBC Nova Scotia News September 06, 2017

Air Date: Sep 06, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News September 06, 20171:00:59

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Halifax

Mist

20°C

Sydney

Mist

20°C

Yarmouth

Mist

20°C

Annapolis Royal

Cloudy

26°C

Greenwood

Cloudy

26°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss