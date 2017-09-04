CBC Nova Scotia News September 04, 2017
Air Date: Sep 04, 2017 6:00 PM AT
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- Man killed after striking utility pole in Conquerall Mills
- Atlantic Canadians helping with wildfire relief in B.C.
- Falmouth home partially swallowed by sinkhole to be demolished
- Plumtree Project to give underrepresented groups a chance to rock out
- Golden Record is for aliens, but Earth's MixTape is for you
Top News Headlines
- Florida, Puerto Rico declare state of emergency as Irma strengthens to Category 4 hurricane
- Human antidepressants building up in brains of fish in Niagara River
- Texas officials blame Harvey for at least 60 deaths
- 'My soul aches': From Chechnya to Canada, the secret escape for young gay men
- UN ambassadors call for tougher response on North Korea
