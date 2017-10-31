CBC Nova Scotia News October 31, 2017
Air Date: Oct 31, 2017 6:00 PM AT
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- Downtown businesses drop legal action over Nova Centre construction
- Halifax council calls for review of property assessment cap
- Matt Whitman apologizes for 'inappropriate dialogue' in wake of Twitter spat
- 'Rot in hell,' Laura Jessome's mom tells Thomas Barrett after he's sentenced
- 2nd turn-yourself-in event a bust after no one voluntarily surrenders to Halifax police
Top News Headlines
- NYC mayor calls deadly truck attack 'cowardly act of terror'
- $5.41 per inmate per day: Bad food, small portions fueling prison tensions, federal watchdog finds
- Trump calls former campaign aide at centre of Russia probe 'a liar'
- Netflix halts House of Cards production after harassment allegation against Kevin Spacey
- Ontario actress plans to sue Weinstein over alleged sex assaults
Most Viewed
- Google Maps error sends hikers through Herring Cove man's backyard
- Patient calls for new rules after family doctor retires without notice
- Drunk man arrested with rifle may have fallen out of tree, police say
- 'We're disappointed': No one surrenders to Halifax police at voluntary event
- Dalhousie University student slams 'anti-Canadian' motion
- 3-metre shark beached in Cape Breton
- Matt Whitman apologizes for 'inappropriate dialogue' in wake of Twitter spat
- Pay it Forward Pantry pops up in Amherst
- 'Rot in hell,' Laura Jessome's mom tells Thomas Barrett after he's sentenced
- Police investigating after infant abandoned on Halifax lawn
