CBC Nova Scotia News October 27, 2017
Air Date: Oct 27, 2017 6:00 PM AT
- Halifax ends contract with parking contractor, brings service in-house
- Man arrested after sexual assault in wooded area at Halifax university
- Giving families more voice could help cut nursing home abuse, says student
- CBC Nova Scotia News October 27, 2017
- Court tries to restore sentence for convicted teen murderer
- Spanish PM axes Catalan government after region declares independence
- Canada suspends special forces training and assistance mission in Iraq
- How these Silicon Valley companies are disrupting the meat industry with their 'meatless meat'
- Trudeau dismisses concerns free trade with China will hurt Canada-U.S. relationship
- Scientists think they've spotted some of the universe's 'missing' matter and it could be a lot
- Why a Crown corporation thinks Amazon is a perfect fit for Shannon Park
- Man arrested after sexual assault in wooded area at Halifax university
- Farmer's Daughter market eyes expansion after success of land-for-labour ad
- Councillor to stop using word 'marijuana,' says term has racist connotations
- Acadian school in rural N.S. bursting with students, desperate to expand
- Bridgewater police look for 'person of interest' in downtown fire
- Dalhousie withdraws disciplinary action against Masuma Khan over 'white fragility' Facebook post
- 'A wonderful legacy': trail unveiled at Shannon Park
- Reports reveal 46 abuse cases over 2 years in Nova Scotia nursing homes
- N.S. Barristers' Society defends itself against criticism of Lyle Howe case
Canada's top cop said it would be 'reckless' to keep using federal government's IT service
-
At Laura Babcock trial, court hears of love triangle and 'catty' texting war
-
Manitoba thumbs nose at Ottawa, sets own carbon tax scheme
-
Facebook to use Canada as testing ground for new ad transparency features
-
As It Happens
Canadians injured in Las Vegas shooting harassed online by conspiracy theorists
-
CBC in West Virginia
In the U.S. 'overdose capital,' questions linger over Trump's emergency opioid declaration
-
Sailors and their dogs rescued after 5 months at sea
-
FIFTH ESTATE
Undercover FBI agent defends role in drawing 3rd man into Via Rail terror investigation
-
Every $1 spent on early childhood education pays back $6 later, report finds
-
TSX climbs to record high close of 15,953.51