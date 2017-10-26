The cbc.ca login and signup tools may be temporarily unavailable for some people due to maintenance. We're sorry for the inconvenience.

CBC Nova Scotia News October 26, 2017

Air Date: Oct 26, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News October 26, 20171:00:56

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

North Mountain (Cape Breton)
North East Margaree
Grand Étang
Chéticamp

Halifax

Partly Cloudy

12°C

Sydney

Light Rain

14°C

Yarmouth

Cloudy

12°C

Annapolis Royal

Cloudy

13°C

Greenwood

Cloudy

13°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss