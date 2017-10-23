The cbc.ca login and signup tools are temporarily unavailable for and will re-open within 24 hours. We're sorry for the inconvenience. If you’re already signed in, you can continue commenting.

CBC Nova Scotia News October 23, 2017

Air Date: Oct 23, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News October 23, 20171:00:51

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Halifax

Clear

12°C

Sydney

Mainly Clear

9°C

Yarmouth

Mainly Clear

13°C

Annapolis Royal

Clear

12°C

Greenwood

Clear

12°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss