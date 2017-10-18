CBC Nova Scotia News October 18, 2017
Air Date: Oct 18, 2017 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Clear
11°C
Sydney
Mainly Clear
8°C
Yarmouth
Mainly Clear
12°C
Annapolis Royal
Clear
10°C
Greenwood
Clear
10°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- Free camping in Halifax? RVs staying at Point Pleasant Park lot
- Ticket stubs and tributes: Fans recall Gord Downie's energy and the Hip's biggest concerts
- Sackville Sports Stadium racks up $295K in debt that municipality can't collect
- Police dogs on the front lines of fight against fentanyl
- CBC Nova Scotia News October 18, 2017
Top News Headlines
- Tragically Hip's Gord Downie dead at 53
- 6 years after being convicted of killing teen girl, man found not guilty by Winnipeg judge
- Quebec's new religious neutrality law offers a special level of hypocrisy: Neil Macdonald
- Researchers say it's time to crack open AI 'black boxes' and look for the biases inside
- Volunteer firefighter dies battling one of nearly a dozen wildfires in Alta., Sask.
Most Viewed
- Critics question settlement program for banks that overcharged fees
- Canso residents prepare for economic liftoff from proposed spaceport
- 7 Atlantic Canadians named to World U17 hockey team
- John Dunsworth, Mr. Lahey on Trailer Park Boys, dead at 71
- Student misconduct getting worse, say Dalhousie campus neighbours
- Artist sought for Cape Breton Highlands National Park
- Quadriplegic nearly missed MRI because no staff were trained to assist him
- Man's date leads to attempted murder charge after boardwalk hit-and-run
- SPCA worker hospitalized after 'unprovoked' dog attack at shelter
- MLAs with CPR training saved colleague whose heart stopped
Don't Miss
-
Tragically Hip's Gord Downie dead at 53
-
Mark Edward Grant, who was convicted of killing Candace Derksen, found not guilty at 2nd trial
-
Opinion
Quebec's new religious neutrality law offers a special level of hypocrisy: Neil Macdonald
-
Researchers say it's time to crack open AI 'black boxes' and look for the biases inside
-
Volunteer firefighter dies battling one of nearly a dozen wildfires in Alta., Sask.
-
'Tight-knit community' of Fernie, B.C., mourns 3 dead in arena ammonia leak
-
Gord Downie remembered by fans, Canadians far and wide
-
GORD DOWNIE
Looking for a place to happen: Canadian stories behind Tragically Hip's lyrics
-
DEREK STOFFEL
Down, but not defeated: What is the future of ISIS after Raqqa?
-
Liberals continue tax change tour, narrow scope of passive-income measure
-
Alleged Amanda Lindhout kidnapper tries to explain inconsistencies, despite taped evidence
-
'We are less as a country': Politicians pay tribute to Gord Downie
-
CBC Investigates
Did the UN ignore warnings of ethnic cleansing of Rohingya in Myanmar?
-
CMHC stress tests show housing agency would withstand 'severe' shocks
-
'I should see your face, and you should see mine,' Quebec premier says of new religious neutrality law