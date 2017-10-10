CBC Nova Scotia News October 10, 2017
Air Date: Oct 10, 2017 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Light Rain and Drizzle
17°C
Sydney
Partly Cloudy
18°C
Yarmouth
Mainly Clear
15°C
Annapolis Royal
Mainly Clear
17°C
Greenwood
Mainly Clear
17°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
Top News Headlines
- Revenue Canada to tax employee discounts but Ottawa says it's not 'targeting' retail workers
- Sears Canada wants court's permission to liquidate all remaining stores
- Harvey Weinstein scandal: Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow allege harassment
- Seal meat on the menu at Toronto restaurant sparks duelling petitions, online debate
- Freeland: 'This may be most uncertain international moment since WWII'
Most Viewed
- Halifax hospital rewrites wait-time rules after dying man's ER experience
- Chihuahua critically injured in attack has died
- Strain of balancing ER demand with capacity leads to ambulance offload delays
- Why tiny homes could become a big thing in Nova Scotia
- 'Complete turnaround': Honeycrisps reviving Nova Scotia apple farms
- Indigenous fisherman's boat vanishes after Comeauville wharf fire
- Yarmouth businessman creates 'Mercedes of lobster traps'
- What a Sears liquidation could mean for Nova Scotia
- Jimmy Melvin Jr.'s sentencing for attempted murder set for January
- RCMP call in additional resources in hunt for missing 15-year-old
Don't Miss
-
New
Revenue Canada to tax employee discounts but Ottawa says it's not 'targeting' retail workers
-
Sears Canada wants court's permission to liquidate all remaining stores
-
CELEBRITY
Harvey Weinstein scandal: Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow allege harassment
-
Seal meat on the menu at Toronto restaurant sparks duelling petitions, online debate
-
Freeland: 'This may be most uncertain international moment since WWII'
-
Boeing aims PR offensive at Canada to underline economic importance
-
Catalonia's leader proposes talks with Spain before following mandate for independence
-
GO PUBLIC
'I trusted him with my money': Woman says broker 'churns' her account, rakes in over $250,000
-
Smoke, ash from wildfires blanket California cities
-
CBC Investigates
Chaos inside the Phoenix pay centres — Is anyone's pay right?
-
B.C. race pulls 'First Nations-inspired' medal after appropriation backlash
-
Trade troubles face Trudeau on trip to Washington and Mexico City
-
Alcohol doses 'through the roof': Popular, potent alcoholic drinks landing Quebec young people in ER
-
Canadian in NY terror plot had 'history of mental illness,' court documents show
-
South Korean lawmaker says North Korea stole secret documents