CBC Nova Scotia News October 05, 2017

Air Date: Oct 05, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News October 05, 20171:00:57

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Halifax

Mostly Cloudy

16°C

Sydney

Mostly Cloudy

10°C

Yarmouth

Mainly Clear

14°C

Annapolis Royal

Mainly Clear

16°C

Greenwood

Mainly Clear

16°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss