CBC Nova Scotia News October 03, 2017
Air Date: Oct 03, 2017 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
- No screens after 5: Halifax business facing backlash over new rule
- Stanfest moves to midsummer in hopes of better weather
- Truro judge complains about 'abandoned grocery store' courthouse
- CBC Nova Scotia News October 03, 2017
- Doctors Nova Scotia threatens province with $4M lawsuit over alleged contract breach
- A defibrillator was nearby when his heart stopped — not even 911 knew where it was
- Wounded Manitoban hid under wheelbarrow to survive Las Vegas massacre
- Man charged in Edmonton attacks was ordered deported from U.S. in 2011
- 'LGBTQ R U 2 DUM 2 C': School trustee candidate's social media ramblings draw scorn
- The National LIVE
- 2 dead after car slams into parked cube van in Lower Sackville
- Spring Garden's 'whimsical' commercial faces scrutiny
- Have you heard of jugger? The sci-fi inspired sport is gaining fans
- Halifax's DHX Media launches strategic review, could be sold
- Brewing equality: N.S. craft breweries take stand against sexism, discrimination
- 'So in shock': Yarmouth couple escapes gunman at Las Vegas concert
