CBC Nova Scotia News November 30, 2017
Air Date: Nov 30, 2017 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Partly Cloudy
-2°C
Sydney
Mainly Clear
-4°C
Yarmouth
Mostly Cloudy
4°C
Annapolis Royal
Partly Cloudy
-1°C
Greenwood
Partly Cloudy
-1°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
Top News Headlines
- 'We're doing the best we can': French immersion teacher shortage in Canada a chronic and stressful problem
- Speaker gives Tory MP the boot from House for heckling
- Video shows confrontation involving boy, 12, allegedly slapped by Winnipeg police officer
- Jays analyst Gregg Zaun fired by Sportsnet for 'inappropriate behaviour'
- Air Transat failed passengers stranded on 2 flights at Ottawa airport, agency decides
Most Viewed
- A troubling reality of the Halifax Explosion relief effort — racism
- Parents 'scared' as son with severe autism faces release without home supports
- Man dead in two-vehicle crash near Cape Breton University
- Couple's South Shore retirement dream on the rocks due to doctor shortage
- St. FX football player charged with sex assault was residence leader
- Catherine Campbell murder trial adjourned until Monday
- 3rd golf course planned near Cape Breton's Cabot Links
- This firefighter was metres from the Mont-Blanc when it exploded. He survived
- Fenwick Tower tenants spend night without power following fire
- 'Vulnerable' clients charged up to 30% for tax credit as CRA drags heels
Don't Miss
-
'We're doing the best we can': French immersion teacher shortage in Canada a chronic and stressful problem
-
Speaker gives Tory MP the boot from House for heckling
-
Video
Video shows confrontation involving boy, 12, allegedly slapped by Winnipeg police officer
-
Updated
Jays analyst Gregg Zaun fired by Sportsnet for 'inappropriate behaviour'
-
Air Transat failed passengers stuck on 2 flights at Ottawa airport, agency decides
-
White House denies reports Tillerson being replaced
-
Quebec lawmakers call on businesses to simply say, 'Bonjour'
-
Charges dropped against Siksika man who suffered broken bones at hands of RCMP
-
Death of drum technician in Radiohead stage collapse subject of Ontario coroner's inquest
-
PARADISE PAPERS
Mulroney Institute bankrolled by billionaires steeped in scandal
-
Teen held captive, tortured dismissed by police as runaway case, MMIWG inquiry hears
-
Reena Virk killer Kelly Ellard granted day parole
-
Opinion
Is there a path to redemption for any of the high-profile men accused of sexual misconduct?
-
Patients needing admission to hospital stuck in ER longer, report says
-
RCMP should pay maximum $1M in Moncton Mountie shootings, Crown says