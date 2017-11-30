CBC Nova Scotia News November 30, 2017

Air Date: Nov 30, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News November 30, 20171:00:49

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Halifax

Partly Cloudy

-2°C

Sydney

Mainly Clear

-4°C

Yarmouth

Mostly Cloudy

4°C

Annapolis Royal

Partly Cloudy

-1°C

Greenwood

Partly Cloudy

-1°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss