CBC Nova Scotia News November 23, 2017
Air Date: Nov 23, 2017 6:00 PM AT
Halifax
Partly Cloudy
-1°C
Sydney
Mostly Cloudy
0°C
Yarmouth
Clear
2°C
Annapolis Royal
Partly Cloudy
1°C
Greenwood
Partly Cloudy
1°C
- N.S. fashion designer rattled by 3 scary incidents at Toronto shop
- Sydney senior accuses Bell of upselling and overcharging him
- N.S. to raise concerns over ferry terminal dispute if necessary: premier
- Police investigating suspicious death of 70-year-old at Dartmouth care home
- 'Every season is tick season': Experts warn of winter Lyme disease risk
- Some Cape Breton residents without power until late Friday morning
- Halifax ranks at bottom in safe driving study
- Former IWK CEO removed from 100 most powerful women list
- Catherine Campbell murder trial shown video of green bin dragged from apartment
- Proposed Big Pond RV park raising concerns in tiny community
- 'They have a duty of care,' says mother of man who died in police lockup
- Veteran calls for government ID cards as 'small token' of thanks
- Video shows off-duty officer Catherine Campbell the night she was killed
- Let it snow: Halifax Public Gardens to stay open for winter strolls
-
'If I don't like his words. . . I'm not taking the apology'
Michael Flynn's lawyers break with Trump's legal team
Canadian households lead the world in terms of debt: OECD
Canine companions and 'mental toughness' helped dog walker survive wilderness ordeal
Cellphone companies may need to step up privacy protections, minister says
Missing Argentine submarine: Investigators say sound consistent with explosion heard
Canadian screen stars want code of conduct to deal with sexual harassment
CMHR faces calls to remove Myanmar leader Suu Kyi from exhibit
How repealing net neutrality in U.S. could hurt Canadian pocketbooks
Party assured Robert Mugabe he wouldn't be prosecuted